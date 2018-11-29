ICCI for realizing $37b Pak-India annual trade potential

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Ahmed Hassan Moughal has lauded the keen interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan for developing peace with India in order to promote bilateral trade that he showed while addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. In a statement here on Thursday, Ahmed Hassan Moughal termed it a healthy gesture by the Pakistani leadership that should be reciprocated with equal determination and resolve from the other side of that border in order to start a new era of growing trade between the two immediate neighbors.

He said that according to a latest report of World Bank, without trade barriers, Pak-India bilateral trade has the potential to increase up to $37 billion per annum while the existing volume of two-way trade was merely $2 billion. It showed that the people of the two countries have been kept deprived of the fruits of growing trade that could uplift their living standard and bring prosperity in their lives.

The President ICCI said the countries around the world harnessed the potential of intraregional trade to prosper together with the neighbors. He said that intraregional trade accounted for 50 percent of total trade in East Asia and the Pacific and 22 percent in Sub-Sarahan Africa.

Share on: WhatsApp