ICCI for inclusion of Chambers in Council of Business Leaders

ISLAMABAD : Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry has lauded the initiative of the Prime Minister for constituting a 22-member Council of Business Leaders (CBL).

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Raffat Farid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, Vice President of the ICCI in a statement here Saturday said that the government should include representatives of FPCCI and major Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the CBL to make it a broader representative body of private sector of the country.

They said that the business community was fully aware of the major challenges being faced by the economy and would support all initiatives of the government aimed at reviving the business and economic activities.

They said that formation of CBL was a step in the right direction for economic revival in consultation with key stakeholders.

They said that Chambers of Commerce and Industry were the true representatives of business community of respective regions as they represented all sectors of the economy.

They further said that to know about the ground realities of trade, industry and other sectors of the economy, inclusion of Federation and Chambers was necessary instead of giving representation to a selected class of businessmen in the CBL.

