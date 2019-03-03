ICCI for incentives to taxpayers for promoting tax culture

Observer Report

Islamabad

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Ahmed Hassan Moughal has called upon the government to consider giving good incentives to regular taxpayers that would motivate others to pay tax and promote tax culture in the country.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Ahmad Hassan Moughal said that the businessmen wanted to pay tax, but instead of broadening tax base, FBR’s measures to create harassment in the existing taxpayers were discouraging others to come into the tax net.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself acknowledged while addressing a tax awards ceremony that Pakistan could not prosper with just 1.7 million people filing tax returns in a country of 210 million people. He stressed that government should come up with attractive incentives for taxpayers to honor them that would motivate others to pay tax. The President ICCI said Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the high taxpayers as true VIPs of Pakistan, which was encouraging, but added that government should take some practical measures to give them honor and dignity in society. He said declaring income of over Rs.200,000 by only 72,000 persons from across the country should be a cause of concern for policymakers.

Ahmad Hassan Moughal further stated that the main reason of tax evasion in the country was that the money of taxpayers was not being spent on providing better health, education and other facilities to people. He assured that ICCI would cooperate in resolving the issues of the traders of Blue Area.

Senior Vice President ICCI Rafat Farid and Vice President Iftikhar Anwar Sethi said that recent publication of tax directory by FBR showed stark contradiction in the tax amount paid by various politicians and their lifestyle. They stressed that politicians should be role models in tax payment to promote tax culture in the country.

Share on: WhatsApp