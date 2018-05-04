ICCI for focusing on youth development

ISLAMABAD :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called upon the government to focus on youth development for achieving sustainable economic growth of the country. In a statement ICCI president Sheikh Amir Waheed, President on Friday said that youth was the important asset of the country, but they needed conducive policies and environment to unleash their potential for economic development of Pakistan. He said as per recent report of UNDP, Pakistan was one of the youngest countries in the world as 64 percent of its total population was below 30 years of age. He said with better policies and enabling environment youth could be transformed into a great dividend for the country, but if left unattended, this youth bulge could become a big burden on the economy. He said the same report highlighted that Pakistan was spending far less on education as its current net enrollment growth rate was just 0.92 percent that would take another 60 years to reach the target of zero out of school children. He stressed that the need for allocating sufficient budget to education for better development of youth. He said government should provide soft loans to youngsters for business start ups and focus on their skills development to make them productive human resource. He said youth should be provided latest technical and vocational trainings to trigger industrial growth in the country.

Orignally published by APP