ICCI for addressing issues of fruit and vegetable market

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry here on Friday called upon the Capital Development Authority for addressing the issues of fruit and vegetable market of capital city.

A delegation chamber of commerce visited I-11/4 vegetable and fruit market to congratulate the newly elected office bearers of Anjamun-e-Wholesale Fruit Commission Agents.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President ICCI said that Wholesale Fruit Market was supplying fresh fruits and vegetables to twin cities, KP and Azad Kashmir and was also promoting exports of these products to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

He stressed that CDA for focusing on better development of wholesale fruit market and address its key issues so that it could play more effective role in promoting business activities and exports.

He said Market Committee domain was limited to wholesale fruit market, but traders and industrialists of the whole city receiving notices for licenses fee which was not justified.

He said the license fee dispute between CDA and Market Committee was in the Islamabad High Court and called upon the Chief Commissioner ICT to immediate withdraw issued notices for license fee till the court decision in the matter.

Speaking at the occasion, Babu Aleem President and Tahir Ayub Secretary General, Anjuman-e-Wholesale Fruit Commission Agents highlighted the key issues of their market.

They said that they were facing problems from CDA in lease renewals as the civic body has made this process very complicated.

They emphasized that ICCI should take up this issue with CDA for redress. They said that CDA has not done any development work in whole fruit market for the last many years due to which wholesalers were facing problems in promoting business activities. They said that sanitation work in market was quite unsatisfactory and stressed that CDA should pay urgent attention to these issues to facilitate the growth of business activities in fruit market.—APP