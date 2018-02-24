ICCI for facilitating real estate sector

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Friday urged the government for facilitating the real estate sector to promote investment, development of industry, economic growth and creation of employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled labour force in the country.

However, they said that taxes on the sector in budget 2016-17 had badly affected the growth of real estate sector.

A delegation of the real estate consultants association, DHA, Islamabad led by President Col (R) Munawar Heral visited the ICCI and apprised of the problems being faced by the real estate sector.

Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan Chairman Arif Jeewa, Senior Vice President Muhammad Naveed and Vice President ICCI Nisar Mirza were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the delegation, President of ICCI Sheikh Amir Waheed said growth of around 250 ancillary industries including cement, steel, brick, timber and building material was dependent on real estate sector.

He said due to increase in taxes business of all those allied industries were effected. He urged that government should cut heavy taxes on this sector in the coming budget for its revival.

He assured the Real Estate Consultants Association DHA Islamabad that ICCI would fully cooperate in resolving their key issues.

Arif Jeewa said real estate sector played important role in the economic development of any country, but taxes on this sector have effected its growth.