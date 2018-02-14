ICCI for extending export package till FY2018-19 for its promotion

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called upon the government to consider extending PM’s incentive package of Rs.180 billion for exporters till financial year 2018-19 in order to improve competitiveness of exporters and promote country’s exports.

Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Pakistan’s exports after touching a seven-year low of $20.4 billion in FY 2017, were now recovering as during the first half of the FY 2018, exports improved by 11.24 percent compared to the same period of last year, which was encouraging. He said the PM’s export package of Rs.180 billion played positive role in turning around the falling exports of the country and stressed that government should further extend this package up to FY 2018-19 and broaden its coverage to additional non-textile sectors in order to further improve competitiveness of exporters and ensure sustainable growth of exports.