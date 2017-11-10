ICCI for establishing dates processing plants in Balochistan

Islamabad

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) Sheikh Amir Waheed Thursday urged to set up processing plants in Balochistan for production of dates in accordance with the international standard.

Similar plants should also be set up in other high yielding areas of dates and other fruits in all major parts of the country, Sheikh Amir said while talking to APP.

He said that this step will be helpful in increase of production besides attracting international markets by ensuring the requirements of international standards for export purposes.

He said that the ICCI will continue playing its role effectively for promotion of country’s trade to balance the increasing gap between import and export.

He said that there was a need to have innovative trade strategy to enhance the existing value with other countries.

He said that Trade Development Authority has an important role in this regard and urged the authorities concerned to plan activities inside country and abroad with an aim to boost local trade.

He said that these activities will encourage the local businessmen to initiate steps for export of its products in other countries with more focus on meeting the international standards of exporting products.

He added such trade activities could also attract foreign countries to start or enhance trade activities with Pakistan. He added Pakistan can increase its exports of many products with other countries like wheat, rice etc which have great demand in abroad.

He suggested the government to depute commercial attaché in foreign countries from private sector who were more professionals and capable to work for the country for promotion of trade activities.

Sheikh Amir said that there were several sectors which need attention of the government for promotion like forestry and harvestery while there was a need to educate local farmers about value addition of their commodities.

He said that it was high time to support the cottage industry in cities like Sialkot and Gujranwala to encourage the small businessmen for promotion of their locally made products.

He urged to increase the tax net for achieving the tax targets by implementing the innovative strategies.

He also suggested announcing more incentives for those who are working in real estate business, which he termed an important business to improve the image of the country in abroad.

He said that more focus should be paid on research and development besides involving private sector in framing the future trade policies to have appropriate inputs and collective wisdom.

He said that efforts were being made to make ICCI a leading and role model trade organization in the country taking growth oriented initiatives and adopting best international practices.

He said that ICCI will continue to enhance its leadership role by being proactive and providing quality services to its members and to act as a catalyst for rapid economic development in this region through promotion of trade, industry, services and development of youth entrepreneurship culture.

He said that besides advocacy initiatives, ICCI provides platform for linkage with the international counterparts by holding meetings with members.

Trade delegations of ICCI frequently visit abroad to participate in international exhibitions to find partners in the areas of their business interest.—APP