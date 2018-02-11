ICCI donates Rs 5m for Islamabad Lawyers Club

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has donated an amount of Rs.0.5 million for the Islamabad Lawyers Club.

In this regard, a delegation of Islamabad High Court Bar Association led by President Arif Chaudhry visited ICCI and Sheikh Amir Waheed President ICCI in a ceremony presented the cheque of Rs.0.5 million to Arif Chaudhry.

Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Chief Executive Gulf Construction Company, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President and Khalid Javed, Zafar Bakhtawari and Atif Ikram Sheikh former Presidents ICCI contributed to the said amount.

Speaking at the occasion, Arif Chaudhry, President, Islamabad High Court Bar Association thanked ICCI for donating a hefty amount for Lawyers Club. He said that ICCI and IHC Bar Association have common objectives to serve the cause of their members and they should develop close cooperation to promote the interests of lawyers and business communities. He assured that whenever IHC Bar Association needed, would fully support business community in better protection of its genuine rights.

Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that lawyers and business community were two important stakeholders of the city and they should make joint efforts for conducive business environment and better development of the city.

He said lawyers were playing important role for delivery of justice to the aggrieved parties and business community was playing key role in the economic development of the country and stressed that government should resolve issues of lawyers and business communities on priority basis. Muhammad Naveed Senior Vice President, Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI, Zubair Ahmed Malik Chairman Founder Group, Zafar Bakhtawari, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Atif Ikram Sheikh, Muzzamil Sabri former Presidents ICCI others.