ICCI delegation visits Spain to explore business opportunities

ISLAMABAD: A 7-member delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry led by Muhammad Naveed Malik, former Senior Vice President ICCI visited Spain to explore opportunities for promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Spain. Asher Hafeez, M. Ashfaq Hussain Chatha, Tahir Ayub, Muhammad Faheem Khan, Ms. Nasira Ali and Ms. Ayesha Khan were in the delegation. The delegation was representing various sectors including food and food processing, construction and real estate.

The delegation held meetings with Spanish counterparts and explored various areas that offered good potential for business collaboration between the private sectors of Pakistan and Spain.

The delegation also visited Pakistan Embassy in Madrid and met with Khayyam Akbar, Ambassador of Pakistan to Spain and Dr. Hamid Ali, Commercial Counsellor. The Commercial Section of Pakistan Embassy in Spain extended facilitation services to the delegates.

Khayyam Akbar, Ambassador of Pakistan to Spain and Dr. Hamid Ali, Commercial Counsellor briefed the delegates about the potential areas of bilateral trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and Spain. The delegation was happy to know that exports to Spain have increased significantly in the last three years and reached more than one billion dollars.

The Ambassador of Pakistan and Commercial Counsellor informed the delegates that Pakistani private sector has good potential to enhance cooperation with Spanish counterparts in areas including textiles, food sector, IT, energy and construction. The ICCI delegation appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Embassy in Spain for opening Zara‘s Buying House in Pakistan. The Commercial Counsellor Dr. Hamid Ali also briefed the delegates about the Emerging Pakistan Initiative of Ministry of Commerce.

Muhammad Naveed Malik, former Senior Vice President ICCI discussed with the Ambassador the possibilities of organizing a Business Opportunities Conference in Spain in March or April 2019 to highlight the business and investment potential in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy to the Spanish counterparts. The delegates also assured that ICCI would work closely with Pakistan Embassy in Madrid to explore all untapped areas of bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and Spain for achieving mutually beneficial outcomes for both countries.

