ICCI congratulates UBG for sweeping FPCCI elections

Islamabad

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has congratulated S.M. Munir Patron-in-Chief, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Chairman, and all members of United Business Group (UBG) for achieving landslide victory by winning all seats of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) for the year 2019 and hoped that the new leadership of FPCCI would work hard for resolving the key issues of business community of the entire country.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal President, Rafat Farid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the fifth consecutive victory of UBG in FPCCI elections proved that UBG nominated candidates for FPCCI were delivering up to the expectations of the business community of Pakistan.

They also congratulated Engr. Daro Khan, newly elected President, Dr. Ikhtiar Baig Senior Vice President-elect and all Vice Presidents of FPCCI. They thanked UBG for nominating Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi former President ICCI as Vice President FPCCI from Islamabad and said that his unopposed election was a great honor for Chamber. They congratulated Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi and assured him of their full support.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that UBG introduced merit based system and democratic culture in FPCCI elections which was laudable and hoped that UBG would continue to nominate competent business leaders to lead the apex trade body of the country.—INP

