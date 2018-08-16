ICCI chairs NCTP for demand driven research in universities to foster industrialization

ISLAMABAD : Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) said that the advanced countries have achieved the phenomenal economic growth by focusing on applied research in universities and he urged upon the incoming government to give special attention to promoting demand driven research in universities for fostering rapid industrialization in the country.

He said this while speaking at the first meeting of “National Cleantech Platform” (NCTP) with UNIDO organized at ICCI. The NCTP shall perform its functions under the “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum” (IEF) of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Sheikh Amir Waheed stressed for academia-industry linkages, policy reforms and applied research to meet the needs of local industry. M. Naveed Malik Senior Vice President, Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI and others were also present at the occasion.

The UNIDO will set up the National Cleantech Platform (NCTP) in collaboration with ICCI, National Productivity Organization, Pakistan Institute of Renewable Energy, Pakistan Institute of Management, HEC and Ministry of Science & Technology.

The purpose of NCTP is to promote research, innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialization in SMEs in clean technology areas. ICCI would be the first organization to chair the NCTP and its chair would be on rotation basis. An Advisory Board of NCTP would be formed comprised of representatives of key public and private sector financial institutions, academia and other stakeholder organizations. ICCI has taken the lead with UNIDO to form the NCTP that would bring all stakeholders at single platform to discuss and promote research, innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialization in clean technology fields in SMEs.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Shahina Waheed, National Program Coordinator, UNIDO said that UNIDO-GCIP was working for inclusive and sustainable industrial development in Pakistan through various initiatives and it wanted to work with ICCI for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems in SMEs, especially in clean technology areas so that these businesses could contribute effectively to leapfrog Pakistan towards a cleaner and more resilient economy.

She thanked ICCI for collaboration with UNIDO-GCIP in setting up NCTP and hoped that this platform would be instrumental in creating industry-academia linkages and would support innovations in promoting clean technology products in the country.

