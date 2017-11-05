ICCI calls for special incentives for young entrepreneurs

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that youth has the potential to put Pakistan on fast track economic growth by becoming entrepreneurs and government should offer special incentives to young entrepreneurs for launching successful business ventures so that they could play more effective role in the economic development of the country. He was talking to a delegation of Youth Business Development Association of Pakistan (YBDAP) that visited ICCI led by its President Raja Waqas Janjua. Asim Ali Kazmi Patron-in-Chief, Raja Shafqat Chairman, Arsalan Saddique Senior Vice Presis dent, Taimur Awan Secretary General, Youth Business Development Association of Pakistan, Junaid Haider, Asad Chaudhry and others were in the delegation. Sheikh Amir Waheed said that Pakistan was experiencing youth bulge and government should focus on making new policies to foster entrepreneurship in youth that would help in reducing unemployment and alleviating poverty in the country. He said by making entrepreneurship-friendly policies, government could turn youth into a huge economic dividend for the country, but if left neglected, youth could become a burden on the economy. He advised the youngsters to carve out their future in business field and become job creators instead of job seekers. He assured that ICCI would guide and mentor youth for becoming successful entrepreneurs. Muhammad Naveed, Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that youth was an asset and future of Pakistan and government should give priority focus to youth development for engaging them in productive activities. They advised the youth not to look for short cuts and keep working hard to achieve sustainable and long-term success in business. Raja Waqas Janjua, President, Youth Business Development Association of Pakistan said that YBDAP was established to work for youth empowerment by creating opportunities for them in business field. He said that youth was the backbone of the country and his Association would focus on engaging them in business ventures so that they could play effective role in the economic development of the country. He said his Association would work in close liaison with ICCI for exploiting youth talent in the best interest of the country.