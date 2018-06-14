ICCI calls for withdrawal of hike in petroleum products prices

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry has called upon the caretaker government to withdraw its decision of making further hike in the prices of petroleum products as it would enhance the cost of production, increase inflation for the general public, affect exports and hit the growth of the economy. Muhammad Naveed Malik Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the caretaker government has increased the price of petrol by Rs.4.26 per litre, High Speed Diesel by Rs.6.55 per litre and kerosene by Rs.4.46 per litre at a time when the business community was already facing many challenges in promoting business activities. They said that Pakistan was producing major chunk of electricity through oil fuel which has led to the high cost of production making our exports uncompetitive in the international market. He said that our exports have recently witnessed a turn around, but the recent hike in the price of petroleum products would make our exportable products more uncompetitive in international market leading to further slump in exports.