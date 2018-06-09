ICCI calls for urgent measures to address water crisis in Islamabad

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Friday called upon the government to issue directions to authorities concerned for taking urgent measures to address issue of water crisis on priority basis.

In a statement, Acting President ICCI Muhammad Naveed Malik said many sectors of the federal capital were facing acute water shortage and in the scorching heat, it was extremely difficult for people to live without water.

He said daily hundreds of people were registering complaints for water supply, but concerned authorities were taking no solid measures to address this issue.

Muhammad Naveed Malik said that Simly Dam was the main source of water supply in Islamabad and 20 – 35 million water was being withdrawn from this dam daily to supply water in the federal capital. However, due to lack of rains, water quantity was decreasing everyday in the dam.

He said water level in Khanpur Dam was also going down but CDA and MCI have not developed any alternative strategy to ensure water supply to Islamabad.

He said the water supply network in Islamabad has become very old due to which many main water lines were leaking and thousands of gallon water was being wasted daily.

He stressed that CDA and MCI should take urgent measures to upgrade water supply network in Islamabad to save water from wastage.

He said that water was the basic requirement of the people and life was not possible without it. He said that CDA and MCI should ensure water supply through tankers in those areas that were facing water shortage to mitigate the problems of citizens in the summer season.

He appealed to the government to issue strong directions to the concerned authorities for improving water supply system in the federal capital so that people could be provided relief on this account.—APP