ICCI calls for early promulgation of new rent law in Islamabad

Islamabad

Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Nisar Ahmed Mirza has called upon the government to take urgent measures for early passage and promulgation of a new rent control law in Islamabad to meet the long-standing demands of traders.

The Acting President ICCI said due to delay in the enactment of amended bill of rent law, the traders of almost all the local markets have now started protest movement as they were feeling very disappointed over the inaction of the government to promulgate a new rent law in the federal capital.

Nisar Ahmad Mirza was talking to a delegation of local traders that called on him to discuss the problems being faced by the trading community due to absence of a rent law in Islamabad. The delegation members said that with the consultation of all stakeholders, an amended bill of rent control act for Islamabad was prepared that was presented long time ago in the National Assembly.

However, no action has been taken so far to pass the said bill into law and delay in its enactment was giving rise to rent disputes, they said adding that this situation was creating lot of frustrations in the trading community as they were feeling insecure about their business future.—INP