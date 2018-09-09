ICCI asks CDA to allocate land for new industrial zone on CPEC route

ISLAMABAD : President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sheikh Amir Waheed has said that a new industrial zone was required to be built on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route in Islamabad and stressed that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) should allocate land at a suitable place for the project.

He stated this while addressing a delegation of CBR Housing Society led by its President Altaf Bhutt visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and met with Sheikh Amir Waheed, President ICCI to discuss various possibilities of joint ventures with the Chamber. The meeting was also attended by Senior Vice President ICCI Muhammad Naveed, Vice President Nisar Mirza, Chairman Founder Group Zubair Ahmed Malik, Khalid Qureshi, Khalid Chaudhry and others.

Speaking at the occasion, Altaf Bhutt, President, CBR Housing Society said that the current government was planning to build 5 million low cost houses in the country and added that CBR Housing Society in cooperation with ICCI could help the government in materialization of its plan. He said CBR Housing Society could also consider building a separate block for ICCI members based on their interest. He said the growth of around 334 industries was linked with real estate sector and added that promotion of this sector would give boost to industrial development in addition to creating plenty of new jobs.

Altaf Bhutt said that a 200 bed welfare hospital was constructed in CBR Housing Society that was providing free treatment to 50 percent patients. He said 7000 to 8000 kanal land has been acquired for the Phase-II of CBR Housing Society while the Society has set the target of acquiring 20000 kanal land for this project. He said Kashmir Sweet Homes would be constructed in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir on the pattern of Sweet Homes in Pakistan. He gave a detailed briefing to the business community about the state of development in Phase-I and Phase-II of CBR Housing Society.

Addressing the delegation, Sheikh Amir Waheed CDA should allocate land at a suitable place for industrial zone on CPEC route. He said that the prevailing building byelaws of CDA were a hurdle in industrialization in the federal capital that needed to be upgraded according to the needs of current days.

Sheikh Amir Waheed said that an IT Tower was needed in Islamabad as this region has great potential for IT businesses. He stressed that CDA in consultation with all stakeholders should bring further improvements in its building byelaws to promote real estate activities and industrialization. He assured that ICCI would consider JVs with CBR Housing Society in areas of interest.

SVP ICCI Muhammad Naveed Malik and VP Nisar Mirza thanked CBR Housing Society delegation for visiting Chamber and hoped that both organizations would cooperate with each other for the common benefits of their members.