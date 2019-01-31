ICCBS, UoK signs MoU with Chinese institutions

KARACHI- International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) has signedMemorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two leading Chinese research and academic institutions.

These agreements aim to advance science and technology through bold and collaborative research and education, while addressing challenges of national, regional, and global significance, said an official of the ICCBS – University of Karachi.

He said that the international center had signed two agreements (MoU) with School of Pharmacy, Hunan University of Chinese Medicine, China (SPHUCM), and Hunan Provincial Key Laboratory of Phytohormones, Hunan Agricultural University, China (KLPHAU) during three-day 9th ANRAP International Seminar held at the International Center during January 25 to 27, 2019.

