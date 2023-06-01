ICCBS-UoK inks MoU with SBCG-Karachi

The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Systems Biology and Computational Genomics (SBCG), Karachi, Pakistan.

The Memorandum of Understanding aims to develop academic, scientific, and technical cooperation between both Institutions. The MoU was signed in a meeting held at the ICCBS, University of Karachi, on Tuesday. Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and COMSTECH Coordinator-General, and Mr. Muhammad Abbas Ali Iqbal, SBCG CEO, signed the MoU on behalf of their institutions.

Prof. Iqbal Choudhary, speaking on the occasion, said, “The International Center for Chemical and Biological Science is one of the finest academic research establishments of chemical, biomedical, and molecular medicine sciences in the developing world.”

Mr. Ali Iqbal said that the SBCG’s seasoned management and information technology consultants had developed unparalleled expertise in both domestic and international markets. This expertise enables medical practitioners and institutions in Pakistan and around the world to enhance disease diagnosis, predict illnesses, and provide personalized medicine, ultimately saving more lives, he maintained.

According to the MoU, both institutions will facilitate the exchange of academic members, researchers, and experts for conducting research, teaching, or exchange of ideas. The ICCBS and SBCG will also conduct programs of collaborative research in the areas of interest. This MoU shall remain valid for a period of 5 years.