ICC World Test C’ship winner to bag $1.6m prize money

The Australia-India ICC World Test Championship final 2023 winner would collect major prize money amounting to $1.6 million as prize money.

The losing finalists would also pocket $800,000. The championship decider will be played at The Oval, London from 7 to 11 June with 12 June the reserve day, said a press release.

The tournament prize money was the same as that for the inaugural edition of the championship – ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 – a total purse of $3.8 million.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side were rewarded with $1.6 million besides the glittering Mace in Southampton two years ago courtesy an eight-wicket win over India in the six-day final.

All nine ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 participants would get a share in the $3.8 million purse. South Africa have earned $450,000 by finish-ing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings.

England who made a late resurgence in the two-year cycle with an aggressive playing style, ended up fourth on the table – a reward of $350,000.—APP