The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024 will be the biggest ever, featuring 20 teams, and will take place in the USA and the West Indies.

The road to the World Cup in 2024 will kick off in June with the first set of qualifying events taking place in Europe.

This will be the start of the pathway towards the biggest Men’s T20 World Cup ever.

There is an automatic promotion for the eight top-performing teams at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia while the hosts USA and West Indies also gain entry without needing to navigate a charted course for the 2024 edition of the marquee tournament.

The next highest-ranked teams in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings as of 14 November 2022 will make up the 12 automatic qualifying spots.

The eight remaining places will be decided through the regional qualifier events.

Two teams each from Africa, Asia, and Europe will make it to the event, while the Americas and East Asia and Pacific (EAP) regions will each have one team progress to the World Cup

A total of 66 nations from across the globe – 14 teams from Africa (across two events), eight teams from the Americas (across two events), nine teams from Asia (across two events), seven teams from EAP (across two events) and 28 teams from Europe (across three events) – will fight it out over the next two years in the hopes of qualifying for the marquee event in 2024.

Hungary, Romania, and Serbia will be making their debuts during the pathway events.

Speaking on the commencement of the qualification pathway, ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said: “We are delighted to see a record number of teams competing for places at ICC events as the Men’s T20 World Cup pathway begins in Europe. The T20 format continues to drive the growth of the game and over the next two years, we will see new teams competing in ICC events for the very first time.”