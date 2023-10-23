CHENNAI- Following two consecutive losses , Pakistan is all set to take on Afghanistan today M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

This match is crucial for both sides for their survival in the ongoing mega event of ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. Defeat for Afghanistan would push them out of the race while loss to Pakistan means that Babar Azam’s side will not have any further room for error.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq