CHENNAI- Pakistan set a challenging 283 runs target for Afghanistan in the 22nd match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday evening.

After wining the toss and electing to bat first on a slow track, openers Abdullah Shafiq (58) and Imam-ul-Haq (17) provided a solid start with a 56 runs partnership.

Babar Azam (74) and Abdullah Shafique put on 54 runs together to put the Pakistan on track for a big score. Babar Azam anchored the inning as wickets continue to fall on the other end.

Mohammad Rizwan made eight and Saud Shakeel 25 runs. After departure of Babar Azam, Shadab Khan (40) and Iftikhar Ahmed (40) finished the inning strongly and Pakistan managed to reach 282/7 in allotted 50 overs.

Noor Ahmad bagged three wickets and Naveen-ul-Haq two while Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai took one wicket each.

This match is crucial for both the sides for their survival in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Babar Azam wins the toss and opts to bat first 🏏 Shadab Khan returns to the Pakistan XI 👊#CWC23 | #PAKvAFG 📝: https://t.co/9W9kVLCfkk pic.twitter.com/GPPEQjMtJo — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2023

Defeat for Afghanistan would push them out of the race while loss to Pakistan means that Babar Azam’s side will not have any further room for error.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq