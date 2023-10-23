CHENNAI- Pakistan win the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan in must-win match at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Monday.

This match is crucial for both the sides for their survival in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Babar Azam wins the toss and opts to bat first 🏏 Shadab Khan returns to the Pakistan XI 👊#CWC23 | #PAKvAFG 📝: https://t.co/9W9kVLCfkk pic.twitter.com/GPPEQjMtJo — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2023

Defeat for Afghanistan would push them out of the race while loss to Pakistan means that Babar Azam’s side will not have any further room for error.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq