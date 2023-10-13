CHENNAI- In the ICC World Cup 2023, New Zealand on Friday won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh at the Chennai ground in India.

This encounter marks the 11th match in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, and players from both teams are eagerly anticipating the showdown.

Kane Williamson expressed his thoughts on the pitch, noting that it appears to be in good condition and may have some dew. He emphasized the significance of having participated in the warm-up matches and expressed his satisfaction with their progression, even though their original plans had some uncertainty. He acknowledged that the current situation might not have been their initial Plan A but believes it to be a solid Plan B. Additionally, as the skipper, he mentioned his inclusion in the lineup in place of Will Young.

Shakib Al Hasan, on the other hand, admitted to feeling a bit perplexed but ultimately decided to opt for batting first. He acknowledged that in a tournament of this nature, wins and losses are part of the game. Shakib also pointed out that their performance in the previous match was subpar, both in terms of bowling and batting, and that they aim to rectify this. To address this, Mahmudullah is set to replace Mahedi in the lineup.