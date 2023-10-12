LUCKNOW- Australia on Thursday won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa at Lucknow stadium.

It is the 10th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 which is being played at Lucknow ground. The both sides are much excited for today’s encounter.

Australia captain Pat Cummins wins the toss and elects to field in the crucial #CWC23 clash against South Africa in Lucknow. Details 👇#AUSvSAhttps://t.co/rfTr2xlEv2 pic.twitter.com/tMktf7uWve — ICC (@ICC) October 12, 2023

Squads:

Australia XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi