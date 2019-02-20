ICC Women’s T20 tickets to go on sale today

Islamabad

Tickets for the ICC Women’s Twenty-20 World Cup Australia 2020 will go on sale to the public on Thursday (February 21).

Fans can get their tickets to all 23 women’s matches, including the final, at the official tournament website, t20worldcup.com, said a press release issued here.

The seventh edition of the global showpiece event for women’s T20 cricket will take place across Australia from February 21 to March 8, 2020, starting with a spectacular opening when defending champions and hosts Australia take on India under lights at Sydney Showground Stadium. The women’s tournament will also feature blockbuster double-header semi-finals at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on March 5, 2020.

The women’s final will be played at the MCG on March 8, 2020, International Women’s Day. Women’s T20 World Cup matches will be played at eight venues in six Host Cities across Australia, featuring the 10 best teams in the world.—APP

