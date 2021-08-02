ICC trashes India’s plea against Kashmir Premier League

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set aside a plea filed by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) against Kashmir Premier League (KPL) being organized by Pakistan.

ICC clarified that the tournament did not fall under its jurisdiction since it is not an international event.

BCCI had urged ICC not to recognise KPL sanctioned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The domestic cricket league is set to being from August 6 in Muzaffarabad.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC regulation for the sanctioning of an event, clause 2.1.3, states that each national cricket federation shall have the sole and exclusive right to sanction the staging of domestic matches within its territory.

According to clause 2.1.4, the global boy can interfere only if the tournament is held in the territory of an associate member’s territory.

A cricket website reports that the BCCI had moved the plea on the basis of the disputed status of the region.

It is worth mentioning that India has played two international matches against West Indies in 1983 and against Australia in 1986, in the Srinagar city of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, South Africa’s former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs exposed the BCCI’s attempts to disrupt the KPL 2021.

“Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20,” he wrote in a tweet.

He further revealed that India has threatened him to allow him entry into India for any cricket related work if he takes part in KPL.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif had taken to Twitter last week, saying the BCCI was “warning cricket boards that if their former players took part in KPL, they won’t be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity.”

Later, PCB expressed its displeasure over reports of India’s cricket board forcing members of the ICC to withdraw their players from the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), saying that it would raise the issue with the relevant ICC forum.

the PCB said in its statement it would “raise this matter at the appropriate ICC forum and also reserves the right to take any further action that is available to us within the ICC charter”.

The PCB expressed the belief that the BCCI had “breached international norms and the spirit of the gentleman’s game” through its interference in the internal affairs of ICC members.

“The PCB considers that the BCCI has brought the game into disrepute by issuing warnings to multiple ICC members to stop their retired cricketers from featuring in the KPL, further threatening [them that] they will not be allowed entry into India for cricket-related work.

“Such conduct from the BCCI is completely unacceptable, against the preamble of the spirit of cricket and sets a dangerous precedence, which can neither be tolerated nor ignored,” the statement reads.

