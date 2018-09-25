ICC to appoint first woman Anti-Corruption manager

Bipin Dani

Dubai

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to appoint its first woman Anti-Corruption manager. This was revealed by Alex Marshall CBE QPM (General manager, Anti-Corruption) Unit.

Interestingly, the woman having sound knowledge of her job will be from India.

“The identity of the woman will be announced once her contract is signed and she will take up the assignment very soon”.

“At present we have seven ACU Anti-Corruption managers, few of them are working on part-time basis”, the ex-Chief Executive of the ‘College of Policing’ which is the professional body for police in England and Wales, now overseeing the ACU at the ICC, said.

The Indian woman will replace Dharamveer Singh Yadav, who has resigned from the post (may be he is joining family business).

The woman official will join the present set up of Bir Singh Yadav (India), Arrie De Beer (South Africa), John Rhodes (Australia), Peter O’Shea and Rick Reylonlds (both England). The ICC is conducting a three-day seminar for all Anti-Corruption officials.

“Yes, few of them will miss the seminar but the Asia Cup matches will not be affected. All three remaining Asia Cup matches (two in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi) will have presence of our representative”, he added.

The BCCI’s Anti-Corruption head, Ajit Singh, now staying with the Indian team hotel is also likely to attend the seminar.

The officials will discuss about the whereabouts of Aneel Munaweer. “We have not yet traced him”, the ICC ACU head added.

