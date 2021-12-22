ICC T20 ranking: Babar Azam reclaims top spot, Mohammad Rizwan earns career-best ratings

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s incredible 2021 has been capped off with a No.1 T20I batting ranking while his partner Mohammad Rizwan climbed to third place in latest ranking issued by ICC on Wednesday.

Babar Azam reclaimed the top position in the list for batsmen after just one week of losing it.

He dropped two places to No. 30 in last week’s rating due to his low score in first T20 matches against West Indies in Karachi. However, he made a powerful come back in the third match and smashed brilliant 79 to help Pakistan complete a clean sweep over West Indies.

With his impressive performance, he managed to overtook Aiden Markram and Dawid Malan to again become No.1 in both the men’s T20I and ODI rankings going into the final nine days of the year.

His opening partner Mohammad Rizwan also claimed various titles in 2021 and capped the year by climbing to No.3 in T20I batters’ rankings with career-best ratings of 798. Rizwan was the Player of the Match in the final T20I against West Indies, helping his side chase 208 in less than 19 overs with a brilliant 45-ball 87.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/babar-azam-replaces-imad-wasim-as-karachi-kings-captain-for-psl-7/