ICC, SLC share int’l bookies photographs with national players

Members of the Sri Lankan cricket team, now touring Australia and other national players back home have received an e mail from the authorities providing the photographs of the bookies, it is learnt here.

According to the highly placed sources in Sri Lanka, the ICC and the SLC have sent the photographs of bookies, who have been trying to corrupt the matches.

‘This e mail has been sent to the payers as a precautionary measure’, the source privy to this development, said to this reporter.

‘The players have been sent the photographs of several bookies and have been told to keep distance with them and they have also been reminded to inform the ICC immediately in the event of any approach is made by any of these bookies’, the source further added.

In the meantime, Alex Marshall, the ICC’s Anti-Corruption head is once again in Sri Lanka, it is also learnt here.

The 56-year-old Marshall was all set to meet the Hon. sports minister Harin Fernando on Wednesday. This would have been Fernando’s second meeting with Marshall, whom he had also met in Dubai recently, when the discussions on corrupt activities in Sri Lanka took place.

ICC’s another official, Steve Richardson is already in Sri Lanka, waiting for the players to take the benefit of the 15-day amnesty scheme.

