ICC renames World T20

Islamabad

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Friday renamed the World Twenty20 as the ICC T20 World Cup which means the next editions of the events in 2020 in Australia will be known as the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020. The decision to rename the event was backed by international captains. Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, whose side is ranked number-one in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20 Team Rankings, said, “By renaming the World T20 as T20 World Cup, the ICC has enhanced the reputation, value and prestige of this extremely difficult and challenging tournament.”, said a press release issued here.

“I am sure this amendment will give the event its due credit and well-deserved identity,” he said. He said Pakistan is the best T20 side in the world and I am sure we will be an even better and stronger outfit when the T20 WC takes place in the second half of 2020. “After next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup, we will shift our attention to the 20-over format and will aim to add another T20 World Cup to our collection,” he said. Australia men’s captain Aaron Finch, said, “Representing your country in a World Cup is a huge honour, and winning the World Cup in 2015 on home soil was an incredible feeling. Now, we get the chance to take on the world’s best T20 teams in Australia as part of this showcase event.”

India men’s captain Virat Kohli said, “India won the first edition of the World T20 in 2007 and it would be a great moment to hold the T20 World Cup trophy aloft in Australia.” Bangladesh women’s team captain Salma Khatun said, “T20 cricket is the most popular form of the game with countries all over the world playing the format.” New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite, said, “T20 cricket is exciting both to play and for the fans; it’s a great vehicle to take our sport to an even wider global audience.” South Africa men’s team captain Faf du Plessis said,

“This change will definitely get more people interested in the respective men and women’s World Cups.” The Windies men’s team captain Carlos Braithwaite, whose side will defend the title they won in Kolkata in 2016, said, “I think the change in name is a brilliant initiative, it will now make the women feel equal and part of the entire spectacle, without segregation of gender.” Zimbabwe women’s team captain Chipo Mugeri-Tiripan said,“The decision to rename the tournament is a massive game-changer that will see women’s cricket benefiting immensely from the passionate, fervent and almost religious-like following that World Cup events always elicit.”—APP

