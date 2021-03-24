ICC ODI ranking – Babar Azam beats India’s Sharma to secure second spot

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam beat India’s Rohit Sharma to secure second spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI ranking for batsmen released on Wednesday.

Babar Azam climbed to the position with 837 points while Sharma, who was at the second spot in previous ranking, holds 836 points.

However, the top position is retained by India’s Virat Kohli with 868 points. However, New Zealand’s Ross Taylor and Aaron Finch are at fourth and fifth place in the ranking respectively.

England's @jbairstow21 makes significant gains, enters top 10 in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Rankings for batting. Full list: https://t.co/sipiRJgcGu pic.twitter.com/kK1QBUkYmV — ICC (@ICC) March 24, 2021

Babar Azam has retained the third spot with 801 points in the latest T20 rankings for batsmen while he is followed by Kohli with 762 points.

The top two position of T20 rankings are held by England’s Dawid Malan and New Zealand’s Finch respectively.

In ODI ranking for bowlers, Mohammad Amir is among top 10 bowlers of the world while Trent Boult is at the top of the list with 742 rating points.

New Zealand's Matt Henry shines in this week's update of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for bowlers! Full list: https://t.co/sipiRJgcGu pic.twitter.com/2u1mGPqFYb — ICC (@ICC) March 24, 2021

In ODI’s all rounders category, Imad Wasim secured fifth spot while Bangladesh player Shakib Al Hasan is at the top of the list.

