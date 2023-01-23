Pakistan’s Nida Dar has earned another personal accolade after being named in ICC’s T20I Women’s Team of the Year after her most prolific year in the format.

Dar is the sole representative from the country to gatecrash a team dominated by players from India and Australia with England, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand also contributing one representative each.

The all-rounder from Pakistan finished with 15 wickets at an average of 18.33 and an economy rate of 5.50 in T20Is in 2022, one of the best bowling years for the off-spinner in her storied career.

Her best figures came against arch-rivals India in the Women’s Asia Cup when she made 56* off 37 balls with the bat before taking 2/23 with the ball to win the Player of the Match award to give her side a rare win over India.

The 36-year-old is currently leading Pakistan’s charge against Australia in their backyard.

She will once again be tasked with shouldering the majority of Pakistan’s burden in both departments during the upcoming women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Joining Nida Dar in the ICC’s T20I Women’s Team of the Year are Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh from India, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner and Thalia McGrath from Australia, Sophie Devine from New Zealand, Sophie Ecclestone from England and Inoka Ranaweera from Sri Lanka.