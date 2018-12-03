ICC investigators visit Sri Lanka again: Charged players seek lawyers’ advice

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

ICC investigators once again visited Sri Lanka for their ongoing inquiries against match-corrupted elements, it is learnt here.

Apparently, their one more recent visit was done after the three former cricketers- Sanath Jayasuriya, Nuwan Zoysha and Dilhara Lokuhettige filed their replies before the dead-line on charges of breaching the ICC’s Anti-Corruption code.

They have not been questioned against but at least two, if not all three, had sought the legal advice before filing their replies, it is also learnt.

Dilhara Lokuhettige’s incident happened between April and September 2017, when he introduced one of the Sri Lankan players to an Indian. The said player was a member of the T-10 league played last year but he reported the incident while playing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Lokuhettige, now in Australia, has sought the services of David Avery. The solicitor is specialized in providing result-oriented and cost effective services.

David Avery’s reply to the ICC is not known but Lokuhettige is believed to have claimed that he did not receive a single rupee for introducing the player (name known to this reporter but can’t be revealed at this juncture) on the advice of his friend only “in good faith”.

The said player, who went to report the incident to the ICC with another senior player, wanted an opportunity to play in domestic cricket and since Lokuhettige had already retired from the game and was not under any contract with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board did not inform the matter to the ICC.

