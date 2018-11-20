ICC dismisses PCB case against BCCI

Lahore

The dispute committee of the International Cricket Council on Tuesday dismissed the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) case against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over its refusal to play a bilateral cricket series.

“The Dispute Panel formed under the Terms of Reference of the ICC Disputes Resolutions Committee (DRC), has announced the outcome of the recent DRC proceedings between the BCCI and the PCB,” said a statement of the ICC here.

“Following a three-day hearing and having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the Dispute Panel has dismissed the PCB’s claim against the BCCI. The judgment is binding and non-appealable,” the ICC added.

The PCB had demanded 70 million dollars in compensation from India on the grounds that the BCCI did not fulfill the memorandum of understanding which was signed in 2014, according to which six bilateral series were to be between 2015 and 2023..—APP

