ICC declares Babar Azam as ‘Player of the Month’

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has added another feather to his cap as he has been voted as the Player of the Month for April by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The international body had nominated Babar Azam, left-handed opening batsman Fakhar Zaman and Khushal Bhurtel of Nepal for the title.

Last week, the cricket body shared the nominations to recognize the outstanding performances from both men and women players across all three formats of cricket.

The nomination of Pakistani players comes after the striking performance of the duo during the South Africa tour.

Last month, following a fantastic spell in the recently-concluded South Africa, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has become the No. 1 ODI batsman to end Kohli’s reign.

Babar Azam reaches the top of ICC’s ODI batsman rankings with 865 points and Virat Kohli is number 2 with 857 points.

Fakhar Zaman also joined the top 10 of the ODI rankings after displaying excellent performance against South Africa last month.

Zaman is currently ranked seven after his back-to-back centuries against South Africa in the last two ODIs of the series.

He had increased within the rankings after his compelling round of 193 runs against South Africa within the second game of the three-match ODI series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Zaman protected his 193-run innings with a 101 off 104 balls within the third ODI. He shares the seventh position with South Africa’s Faf du Plessis.

