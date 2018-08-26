ICC Cricket World Cup trophy to tour Pakistan in October

Dubai

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced the beginning of 2019 Cricket World Cup trophy tour.

The cricket world cup will take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019.

The trophy will tour Pakistan from October 3 to October 13. It’ll be in Lahore from October 3 to October 5, in Islamabad from October 6 to October 8 and in Karachi from October 9 to October 13. According to a statement issued by the ICC, the trophy will start its journey from the ICC headquarters in Dubai on Monday, August 27.

“Travelling across five continents, 21 countries and over 60 cities the ‘most connected Trophy Tour ever’ will allow fans around the world to get up close to the coveted prize that will be lifted at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019,” the statement read. During the nine-month journey, the trophy will travel not only to countries taking part in the tournament, but for the first time ever will go beyond traditional cricket heartlands and connect with fans in a further 11 countries where cricket is growing, including Nepal, USA and Germany.—AFP

