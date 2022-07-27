International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the host nations for its major tournaments including the World Cups during the ongoing Annual Conference in Birmingham.

The governing body for cricket has awarded Asia the hosting duties of most of the major tournaments in Women’s cricket between the 2024-2027 cycle.

Four women’s tournaments will take place in four years, starting with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will take place in Bangladesh. This will be the first time that Bangladesh will be hosting a major ICC women’s tournament and the second time it will be hosting a T20 World Cup.

The tournament itself will be held between September-October, and comprise of10 teams playing 23 matches.

A year later the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will head to India in what will be their fifth time hosting an ICC Women’s tournament, with the four tournaments so far being ICC Women’s World Cups. Australia will defend its crown during the eight-team tournament.

England will then play hosts to the 12 teams for the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2026 in June of that year before Sri Lanka hosts the final event of the cycle, the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, subject to their qualification.

It will be held in February 2026 and will follow the T20 format with six teams participating.

Other than confirming hosts for the major tournaments, ICC also ratified the Future Tour Programmes (FTP) for both men’s and women’s sides for the 2023 to 2027 cycle whose schedule would be released in the coming days.

During the meeting Cambodia and Uzbekistan from Asia, and Cote D’Ivoire from Africa, were awarded Associate membership status, taking ICC’s total members to 108 countries, including 96 Associates.

ICC also awarded Lord’s Cricket ground the hosting duties of the 2023 and 2025 ICC Test Championship Final.