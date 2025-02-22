AGL55.29▼ -1.07 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.52▼ -0.64 (0.00%)BOP12.77▼ -0.06 (0.00%)CNERGY7.16▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)DFML50.06▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)DGKC116.99▼ -3.92 (-0.03%)FCCL42.12▼ -1.29 (-0.03%)FFL15.54▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC130.09▼ -0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL14.32▲ 0.48 (0.03%)KEL4.67▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.51▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF46.94▼ -2.57 (-0.05%)NBP75.98▼ -2.21 (-0.03%)OGDC202.75▼ -2.06 (-0.01%)PAEL41.14▲ 0.33 (0.01%)PIBTL8.71▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL172.21▼ -2.23 (-0.01%)PRL34.77▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PTC24.85▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL96.72▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)TELE8.4▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL32.7▲ 0.7 (0.02%)TPLP11.89▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)TREET23.2▲ 1.05 (0.05%)TRG63.35▲ 1.69 (0.03%)UNITY30.3▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.5▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia opt to bowl first against England

Icc Champions Trophy 2025 Australia Opt To Bowl First Against England
LAHORE – Australia on Saturday won the toss and opted to bowl first against arch-rival England in the fourth match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The match is being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Speaking at the toss, England captain Jos Buttler said, “We will try to set a good target for Australia. Every match against them in ICC events is crucial,”.

Meanwhile, Australian captain Steve Smith acknowledged the absence of key bowlers but expressed confidence in his team’s performance, “We will try to restrict England to a low total. The team is in good form, and we aim to deliver a strong performance,”.

A large number of cricket fans are present there in the ground to watch the thrilling clash between Australia and England.

Playing XIs:

Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 Matt Short, 3 Steve Smith (capt), 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Josh Inglis (wk), 6 Alex Carey, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Ben Dwarshuis, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Spencer Johnson

England: 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Jamie Smith (wk), 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Jos Buttler (capt), 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood

Web Desk Staff

