The Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) here on Wednesday celebrated the 76th anniversary of the Independence Day to recall the objectives of freedom movement. It highlighted the objectives of independence movement and paid rich tributes to those who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle.

The event was attended by the members of the Executive Committee and distinguished guests from various walks of life. A cake was also cut to mark the Day.

The gathering of the notables passed a unanimous resolution on the occasion, pledging to work for the betterment of the motherland. The event was chaired by the ICC’s President, Syed M. Siddiq Hasan. National Anthem was played and a cake cutting ceremony was held to mark the event in a befitting manner. The resolution says, “We were fortunate enough to get an identity of our own 76 years ago as Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This independence was achieved after countless sacrifices of our ancestors and as a result of which we can live freely in our own homeland.