ICC calls for reviewing CDA’s performance

Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) urged the newly elected government to have a thorough review of the existing performance and output of the Capital Development Authority, relating to the capital’s development and the public civil problems.

The ICC in a statement, issued here on Monday by the committee’s Secretary Basheer Ali, lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to review the working of the CDA.

The ICC has termed the move as a step in the right direction. The ICC firmly stands by the PM as he is being considered as a rare hope by the less-privileged sections of the society.

The ICC wishes PM all the success in materializing his 22 years old vision and mission against injustice and corruption which are the root causes of deterioration of our society and nation, the statement added.—INP

