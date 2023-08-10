Following the issuance of the revised Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, International Cricket Council has announced dates for the sale of tickets for different matches.

“Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans will have the opportunity to register their interest from 15 August”, ICC stated in a post on Twitter.

This will enable you to receive ticket news first and help secure a spot at the Cricket World Cup. To manage the expected demand for tickets and to give as many fans as possible the best chance of seeing the world’s best players, tickets will go on sale in phases on the following dates:

Mark your calendars 🗓 The dates for the sale of #CWC23 tickets are out 🤩 Don't forget to check out the updated schedule 👉 https://t.co/vS2aYD0zTk pic.twitter.com/BiZHm6vjLo — ICC (@ICC) August 10, 2023

Tickets will go on sale on the following dates:

25 August – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1 September – India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad

15 September – Semi Finals and Final