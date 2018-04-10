ICAP to hold CFO Conference today

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) is organizing CFO Conference 2018 ‘Evolving Mental Models – Sustaining Competitive Edge; Reflect, Transform, Lead’ on April 10 & 12 in Karachi and Lahore respectively. The Conference theme focuses on emerging mental models encompassing the ability to shift the centre of gravity of global socio-economic system and embracing the changing thought processes to gain a competitive edge. Businesses are transforming their cognitive thinking and remodelling on a continuous basis to maintain an edge. Around the world, business innovation is leading to rapid and transformational changes in technology, consumption patterns and lifestyle aspirations, which are all a reflection of a major shift in cognitive framework. The Conference will revolve around this thought-provoking concept and give insights to the participants from industrialists, and finance professionals in Pakistan. Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair will be Chief Guest of the Conference in Karachi and Federal Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar will be the Chief Guest in Lahore. There are pre-conference technical sessions on Offshore Assets by Ashfaq Tola, FCA, Council Member ICAP and President Tola Associates and Currency Management by Riaz Nazarali Chunara, FCA, Executive Director, Internal Audit & Compliance, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).