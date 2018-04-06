ICAP submits budget proposals to government

Ashfaq Tola for special measures to broaden tax net

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has recommended some specific policy decisions with the objective to broaden the tax base to enhance resources and plug tax leakages.

All sectors of the economy must be brought within the tax-net. Irrespective of the source of earning, anyone who earns beyond a certain threshold of income should be mandatory required to file tax returns. Moreover, an efficient model for growth requires equitable taxation and credible tax administration.

In this regard, in an interactive session with journalists Chairman Committee on Fiscal Laws and Council Member ICAP Ashfaq Tola accompanied by Executive Director ICAP Razi Khan, Thursday, said that these set of recommendations was already submitted to the concerned quarters of the government for consideration in new fiscal budget 2018-19.

Ashfaq Tola briefed journalists about institute budget proposals and shared its further details and said that Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio was the main impediment in the economic development, which has compelled the government to take short-term tax measures.

“At present, there is over dependence on the indirect taxes. It is, therefore, felt that withholding tax in indirect taxes both in federal and provincial level should be withdrawn. The FBR should focus on increasing the tax base instead of further burdening the existing taxpayers” he added.

He said that the corporate sector, which was the most documented segment of the economy, had been neglected due to extreme abrupt tax collection measures taken by the government in order to meet annual budget targets. Further, the organized sector is seriously affected by incidence of sales tax (and federal excise duty, where applicable) as against non documented economy or unorganized sector.

He maintained that the service, wholesale/retail, transport and the agriculture business sectors were still not fully documented and most of them were out of the tax net. Even more than three million persons having commercial electricity connections are hardly into the tax net. There is a serious need for the policymakers to simplify the complex system of determining the tax liability. Immediate remedial measures include abolishing taxes like alternative corporate tax, tax on undistributed profits and super tax.

Ashfaq Tola said that service providers, both corporate and non-corporate, should be exempted from levy of minimum tax. By charging nominal additional tax and creating narrow difference in tax deduction of filers and non-filers, the government failed to attract unregistered persons to get them registered. In order to obtain/utilize party wise data of unregistered persons from whom sales tax @ 1% is deducted, a minimum threshold for sales tax withholding should be introduced in lines with the Income Tax Law, he added.

About Harmonization of Sales Tax on Services, he said that uniform service tax law should be agreed upon by all provinces and the federal government for implementation in their respective jurisdictions by respective tax authorities. Further, a uniform tax return may also be introduced for the taxpayers. Revenue authorities should decide the basis of levy of indirect tax, which can be origination or termination to establish jurisdiction of taxation of services.

To promote transparency and uniform interpretation, he said that the first schedule should be standardized covering all services along with standard tariff headings and standard definitions.