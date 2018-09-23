ICAP, ICMAP to jointly host 3rd Financial Reform for Economic Dev Forum today

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost and Management Accountant of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) will jointly host the 3rd Financial Reform for Economic Development (FRED) Forum today (Monday) in a local hotel here. The forum will attract professionals from over 30 countries throughout Asia.

FRED forum started as a joint initiative of the World Bank and the Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA), under the support and endorsement of International Federation of Accountants (IFAC). The partnership has subsequently embraced the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and the ASEAN Federation of Accountants (AFA) in order to deliver FRED throughout the region. The 1st and 2nd FRED Forums were held in Sri Lanka and Malaysia, respectively.

To share details about FRED Forum 2018, President ICAP Riaz A. Rehman Chamdia and President ICMA Pakistan Zia ul Mustafa Awan held a briefing here at a local hotel on Sunday.

They briefed journalists about its significance, along with the implications it holds specifically in Pakistan and South Asia in general.

After the 2030 agenda for sustainable development adopted on 25 September 2015 by Heads of State and Government at a special UN summit, the discussion on development finance has reached new heights. There is a realization that the world needs a new architecture for development finance. Additionally, it needs a global change of mindsets, approaches and accountabilities. Today, many governments seek the private sector’s help to advance their development goals, told President ICAP Riaz A. Rehman Chamdia.

Share on: WhatsApp