ICAP holds seminar on NOCLAR

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Southern Regional Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) organized an awareness session on new ethics requirement of responding to Non-Compliance with Laws and Regulations (NOCLAR) for its members. Seminar was held at ICAP house and largely attended by practicing and non-practicing members. Key Note speaker was Mr. Haroon Tabraze, FCA, member of the Auditing Standards & Ethic Committee of ICAP who gave comprehensive presentation on NOCLAR pronouncements introduced in the revised Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants issued by International Ethics Standards Board (IESBA) of IFAC. He explained the role and responsibilities of Professional Accountants (practicing members and members in business) what actions to take in the public interest when they become aware of a potential illegal act committed by a client or employer. Further through NOCLAR, Professional Accountants have been permitted to set aside the duty of confidentiality in order to disclose NOCLAR to the appropriate public authorities where there is a strong public interest reason.