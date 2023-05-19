ICAP h osts CFO Conference 2023 in Lahore

The CFO Conference 2023 centred around the theme of “ Resilient CFO – Balancing the Agenda for Tomorrow,” was arranged by the Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) on Thursday at a local hotel of Lahore.

Mr. M. Ali Latif, President ICAP emphasized the vital role that Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) play in navigating organizations through challenging times while effectively managing long-term strategic priorities.

Mr. Samiullah Siddiqui, Chairman PAIBC and Council Member, ICAP highlighted the conference objectives, vision, and ICAP’s significant contributions to Pakistan’s finance and economic sector. He emphasized the conference’s importance and its direct relevance to professionals in the business and finance fields, setting the tone for an event that promised valuable insights and meaningful discussions.

The conference’s inaugural panel discussion, titled “Skill-sets for Tomorrow,” featured industry leaders including Mr. Nadeem Khan, CFO of PTCL; Mr. Irfan Awan, CFO & Executive VP of the Bank of Khyber; Ms. Khursheed Kotwal, Council Member of ICAP; and Dr. Ijaz A. Qureshi, Pro Vice Chancellor of IAC Lahore.

The panellists emphasized the importance of training and adapting to the digital era, focusing on operational efficiency, alternative data representation methods, the role of CAs in the public sector, continuous upskilling, staying updated with trends, embracing technology, and building collaborative relationships.

Mr. Saquib Ahmad, SAP’s Country Managing Director, discussed the importance of organizational transformation for efficiency and cost-cutting during a Tech-station segment. He highlighted the global integration of tools like chatGPT in business practices, streamlining workloads.

Mr Mohsin Naqvi, Group Director Finance at Kohinoor Maple Leaf Group, Mr Aftab Butt, CEO of KAPCO, and Ms Ammara S. Gondal, Chairperson of NRC ICAP, led an engaging discussion titled “80/20 Dialogue – Balancing Act of Optimization.”