ICAP, FWBL ink MoU

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the First Women Bank to provide work from home opportunities to CA Women members. The MoU was signed by Riaz A. Rehman Chamdia, President ICAP and Tahira Raza, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Women Bank Limited. Hina Usmani, Chairperson CA Women’s Committee, Abdul Malik, Chief Operating Officer ICAP, senior officials of the institute and FWBL were also present on the occasion. The signing ceremony was held at ICAP House, Karachi.

Through this understanding, FWBL will be benefited from the professional resource pool of CA Women, at the same time ICAP will increase its outreach through FWBL’s branch network and will provide avenues to FWBL to have professional & educated clientele. Developing loan schemes for women members and students, to recognize and promote managerial and leadership skills for capacity building and advocating the creation of enabling work environment are the other areas where joint efforts will be made by both the organizations through regular monitoring, a statement said.