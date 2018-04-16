ICAP celebrates CA Women’s Day

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and CA Women’s Committee celebrated Women’s Day in Islamabad to honour the achievements of women in profession.

The ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Vice President ICAP Jafar Husain, Hina Usmani, Chairperson CA Women Committee, Bushra Aslam, Executive Director SECP, Iftikhar Taj, CFO United Snacks and council member ICAP, members CA Women Committee and senior chartered accountants from industry and practice.

In his address, Vice President ICAP, Jaffar Hussain talked about progress of females in CA profession. He said that this colourful event of ICAP is taking place for last two years. He said that this event has been organized at all three stations, Karachi, Lahore and now in Islamabad.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, who was the Chief Guest, said that Pakistan’s more than 50 percent population comprises of women and without involving such huge population the country could not progress. She said that Quaid-e-Azam wanted that the women of Pakistan should play their role shoulder by shoulder with their males for the development of the country. “Quaid-e-Azam always kept Fatima Jinnah with him in all events during the struggle for creation of Pakistan”, she added.

She assured her support for the cause of women in case ICAP needs in future saying women should hold the hands of women to empower them.